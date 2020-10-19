Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce $52.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.40 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $214.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $386.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.47 million to $569.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $727.11 million, with estimates ranging from $697.60 million to $752.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 11.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of ($6.96) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSGS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:MSGS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.60. 3,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

