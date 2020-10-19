Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,443 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8,940.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,357,516. The company has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.64.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.