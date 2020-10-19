Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,276 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,317,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,958,000 after purchasing an additional 183,759 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,122,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,440,000 after purchasing an additional 330,804 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,090,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,322,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,690,000 after acquiring an additional 45,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 697,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter.

VSS traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.63. 1,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,629. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.18. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

