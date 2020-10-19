Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $12.74 on Monday, reaching $1,554.96. 40,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,812. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,519.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,433.08. The company has a market cap of $1,066.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 price target (up from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

