Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 938.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 57,124 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,851,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 119.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.96. 2,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,854. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.