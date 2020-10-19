Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $316.04. 1,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,703. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.58. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $331.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

