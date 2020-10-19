Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.04. 109,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,623,565. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.