Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $46,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $48,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 571.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.80. 6,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,915. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

