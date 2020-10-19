Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after buying an additional 152,760 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after buying an additional 455,631 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 22,074 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.85. 577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,375. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $66.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58.

