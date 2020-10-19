Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $424,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,737. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

