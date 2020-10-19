Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $530,000 Holdings in ProShares Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MYY)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in ProShares Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of ProShares Short MidCap400 worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYY. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 in the third quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 in the second quarter worth about $338,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 in the second quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 by 34.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,225. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17. ProShares Short MidCap400 has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $64.04.

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

