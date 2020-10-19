Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3,292.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 611.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $72.32. 2,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,974. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.60. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $74.08.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

