Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 419 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSTA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,818,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 89,630 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,287,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $968,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.57. 152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23.

