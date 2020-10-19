Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 816,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,455,000 after acquiring an additional 27,231 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 515.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 66,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 79,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396,662 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

