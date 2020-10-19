Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,785 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

NYSEARCA:FCOM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.28. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,832. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $42.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14.

