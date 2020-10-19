Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 611 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,081,000.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $108.18. 16,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,937. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $130.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

