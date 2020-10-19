Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,288 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,838,000 after purchasing an additional 107,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,113,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,943,152. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

