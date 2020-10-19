Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 27,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 54,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 116,871 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,221,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

