Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $22.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of MFC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 110,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.28. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.2111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2,948.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

