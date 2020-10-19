Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MATW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $23.35 on Thursday. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $730.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $359.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 2,712.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 213,931 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Matthews International by 129.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 303,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 171,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Matthews International in the third quarter valued at $3,552,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Matthews International by 20.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 720,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after buying an additional 124,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Matthews International by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 82,088 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

