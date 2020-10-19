McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,297 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.17. 39,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,410. The company has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.08. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald's presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.43.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.