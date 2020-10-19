McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.43.

Shares of McDonald's stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $228.99. The stock had a trading volume of 41,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,410. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.08. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. McDonald's’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

