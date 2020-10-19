McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 602 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,064 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,764 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,594,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,627,000 after purchasing an additional 185,268 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.72. 130,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,623,565. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

