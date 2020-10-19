McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.00. 274,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,184,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.53, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

