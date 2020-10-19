McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 65 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $22.15 on Monday, hitting $1,545.55. 44,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,812. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,519.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,433.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

