McGuire Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. AXA grew its holdings in CVS Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 79,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.25. 188,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,649,660. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

