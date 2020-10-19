McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intel by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 228,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $216,701,000 after buying an additional 102,532 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.25. 1,728,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,527,939. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.