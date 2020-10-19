McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.9% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $15,688,000. AXA raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 90.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 34.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 30.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,846. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $13.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $643.49. 20,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,602. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $659.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $573.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

