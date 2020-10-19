McGuire Investment Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up 1.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.73. 75,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,754. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $146.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.63.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

