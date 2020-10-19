McGuire Investment Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 782 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at $450,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.89. The company had a trading volume of 529,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,385,498. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $757.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

