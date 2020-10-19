McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,180 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 6.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,242 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 380.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,075 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,500 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,983,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,720 shares of company stock worth $5,348,451 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $129.50. The stock had a trading volume of 257,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,192,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $132.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

