McGuire Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.3% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $143.89. The stock had a trading volume of 127,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585,569. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.94 and a 200 day moving average of $129.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

