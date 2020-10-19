McGuire Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,548 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 2.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 11.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,427 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in FedEx by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.91. 110,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $287.16. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.45 and a 200 day moving average of $169.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,395 shares of company stock worth $19,886,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.60.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

