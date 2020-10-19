McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $475,176,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

GOOGL stock traded down $17.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,550.15. 38,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,812. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,519.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,433.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.