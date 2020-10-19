McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,779 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $325.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,434. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $340.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.