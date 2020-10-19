McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 961 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.83 on Monday, reaching $263.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,385,498. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $757.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $118,278.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.