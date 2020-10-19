McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock remained flat at $$115.31 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 15,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,674. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.89.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.