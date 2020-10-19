McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.49. 481,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.55.

