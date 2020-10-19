McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,317 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $883,399,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $347.13. The company had a trading volume of 116,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,865. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

