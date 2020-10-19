McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after buying an additional 411,959 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,488,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,338,000 after purchasing an additional 302,682 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,323,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.07. 18,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,652. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.31. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

