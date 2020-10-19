McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $118,278.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $480,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

Facebook stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,385,498. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.17. The firm has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

