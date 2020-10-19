Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Shares Gap Down to $3.95

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.70. Medicenna Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 40 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $180.73 million, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

