Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Reduced by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.50. 178,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,618,854. The company has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

