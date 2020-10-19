Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $837,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.45. The company had a trading volume of 211,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,618,854. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

