Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MSB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,966. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The mining company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 169.86% and a net margin of 90.52%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

