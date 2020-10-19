Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.
Several research firms have weighed in on MIRM. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.
NASDAQ MIRM traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. 1,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,632. The company has a market cap of $518.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 252.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 120.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 27,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).
Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.