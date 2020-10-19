Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIRM. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ MIRM traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. 1,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,632. The company has a market cap of $518.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 252.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 120.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 27,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.