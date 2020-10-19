Mizuho Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $125.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Summit Insights began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a sell rating for the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.47.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $112.36 on Thursday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,618.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $4,196,651.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 3,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $320,441.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,581,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 878,280 shares of company stock valued at $77,444,838 in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Datadog by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

