Mizuho Increases PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $105.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded PTC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.64.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $87.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 116.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. PTC has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $97.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,715,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Insiders have sold 17,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,822 in the last ninety days. 10.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in PTC by 25.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4.8% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

