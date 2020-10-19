Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Trimmed by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 240,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 87,721 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 51,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

