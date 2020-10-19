Morgan Stanley Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) a €28.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.22 ($33.20).

ETR G1A opened at €30.99 ($36.46) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of -37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.42. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

